Biar: Palamu Express Train Delayed by 35 Minutes After Passengers Protest at Jehanabad Station Over Faulty AC

Angry passengers of the Palamu Express protested at Jehanabad station in Bihar on Saturday, August 17, after the air conditioner in one of the coaches malfunctioned. The train was halted for 35 minutes as railway officials attempted to repair the air conditioner but were unsuccessful. The officials pacified the passengers by assuring them that the air conditioner would be fixed at Gaya station, after which the passengers agreed to continue the journey.

VIDEO | The angry passengers of Palamu Express protested against the malfunctioning of air-conditioner in a coach at Jehanabad station in Bihar. The train was halted for 35 minutes. The railway officials tried to fix the air-conditioner, but could not get success. They pacified… pic.twitter.com/nUG3b0ApSf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2024

Upon receiving information about the disturbance, GRP and RPF personnel arrived at platform number one and, after calming the passengers, directed them back to their seats. The train was then allowed to proceed towards Gaya railway station. Passengers reported that the air conditioning in their coach had failed, making it extremely difficult to travel in the scorching heat.

Passengers expressed their dissatisfaction, noting that they had paid for AC services and booked their tickets accordingly. With the AC not functioning, the journey had become unbearable in the intense heat, prompting the protest at Jehanabad to demand repairs.