Bicycle rally shows power of individual agency, public accountability, affirmative action: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said that the bicycle rally conducted as a part of 'Project Carbon Shunya' shows the power of "Individual agency, Public Accountability, and Affirmative Action" towards environment conservation and sustainability.

The Union Minister flagged off and participated in a Cyclathon at Shangrila Hotel in Delhi's Janpath on Saturday morning.

While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said, "Today's bicycle rally shows the power of Individual agency, Public Accountability, and Affirmative Action towards environment conservation and sustainability."

"As coastlines increasingly disappear, resources become rare, geographical territories are obliterated and large human populations are brutally displaced; there is no denying that Climate Change is the single most defining issue of our time. The problem is global in scope and unprecedented in scale," he added. Stating it to be an inevitable scenario, he said, "It is our seemingly small actions that will unknowingly impact both our present and future generations. This is why it is important to lend a voice and effort towards mitigating the impact our choices have on the planet." The Union Minister congratulated 'Project Carbon Shunya' on bringing everyone together. He said, "I think it is a terrific initiative wherein our entrepreneurs have unanimously come together to ride bicycles across Delhi to raise awareness about Net Zero Emissions.""India has time and again shown its commitment towards environmental stewardship, and climate action while also focusing on energy transition and renewables to decarbonise the way our country operates. Now more than ever, India's clean energy transition prioritizes multiple benefits, especially conservation, green economy, energy transition, climate resilience and economic and social equity while putting the economy on a path to sustainable progress," he added. The Union Minister also highlighted the recently announced roadmap for a green economy, clean energy, and green growth in the Union Budget. He said, "The vision of LiFE is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. Those who live such a lifestyle are called "Pro-Planet People." Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future. Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle are the concepts woven into our life. The Circular Economy has been an integral part of our culture and lifestyle.""I strongly believe that humanity is at a defining moment in History wherein our actions will have a huge impact on the planet," Anurag Thakur added.

( With inputs from ANI )

