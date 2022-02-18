Big accident! School bus overturns, two students killed, 40 injured

A major accident has taken place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A school bus has met with a terrible accident. Two students were killed in the incident. Many students have been injured. The accident happened on Thursday and the school bus was full of children, officials said. The school bus overturned due to speeding, killing two children and injuring 40 others. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Falsund for treatment. The accident took place while the bus was on its way to school on Sheo Road within the limits of Falsund police station, officials said. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Police have arrested bus driver Subhan Khan in the case. The police have also informed about the accident. Two students in the bus have died in the accident. The other injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The deceased were identified as Hasam Khan and Kasam Khan.

About 20 people are still being treated at the hospital, police said. According to police, a mini bus of APJ Abdul Kalam Public School near Kajoi village was heading towards the school from Falsund carrying children. At that moment, the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned. Hearing the screams and shouts of the students, the people of the area came out. According to the locals, the accident took place due to the high speed of the bus. Besides, Abdul (8), Alexander (8), Yasin (12), Hussain (13), Amil (5), Aslam (10), Barkat (10), Amir (10), Asraf (12), Satar (15), Dilbar (12), Hussain (13), Nassar (7), Awesh (6), Mehboob (8), Babu (9), Ashkar (10), Rizwan (11), Manar (10), Nawab Khan (9) These students are injured.