Big decision of Modi govt! Free entry to all monuments, museums till August 15

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) is being celebrated this year as India is completing 75 years of independence. On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been started across the country and it will run from August 2 to August 13. On this occasion, the central government has taken another big decision to involve the people in this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to inculcate the sense of patriotism among them.

The Department of Archaeological Survey of India has announced to make all monuments, archaeological sites and museums free for tourists till August 15. The order has been issued on Wednesday by Dr NK Pathak, Director, Memorial-II, ASI. It said that from August 5, all monuments, archaeological sites and museums will be made completely free for tourists. No fees will be charged at these sites. Orders in this regard have been sent to all regional directors and concerned.