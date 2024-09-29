"Big Responsibility Given to Me" :Tamil Nadu's Udhayanidhi Stalin on His Deputy CM Appointment

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister designate Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sunday that he hopes his work before justifies the decision to elevate him to Deputy CM. The Dy CM designate paid his tributes to former DMK Chief M Karunanidhi at his memorial in Chennai, ahead of the swearing in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Ministers Sekar babu , T R B Rajaa, Anbil Mahesh and other MLAs were also seen at the memorial.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial, the deputy chief minister designate said that the Chief Minister and the ministers have given him a big responsibility, and he hopes to fulfil it. "Last night, the Chief Minister gave me an additional charge, announcing me as the Deputy Chief Minister. Four new ministers are taking oath today and I wish them all the best. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister. This is not a position but an additional responsibility, my thanks to all who have expressed their wishes" he said.

Talking about the criticism levied against him, he said. "Of course there is criticism, I will try my best to take in all the criticism and work my best for the public. I accept all your criticisms and will respond to them through my work" Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP state president Narayanan Thirupathy criticised the recent cabinet reshuffle of the state government and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as Deputy Chief Minister.

In a self-made video, the BJP leader said that Udhayanidhi Stalin does not have the "maturity" to hold the post of a minister, let alone be the Deputy CM. "Appointing ministers or deputy chief ministers is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, we don't deny that. He has all the right. But Udhayanidhi Stalin does not have enough maturity to become not only the Deputy Chief Minister but also a minister. A person becomes a minister, degrading, demeaning, saying that he will eradicate sanathan dharma, and you don't apologise for that. How can he become the Deputy Chief Minister?" Thirupathy asked.

Additionally, DMK MP Kanimozhi replied to the criticism of choosing Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Dy CM, saying that the opposition parties should not question the CM Stalin's decision as he has been voted to power. "It is the Chief Minister who has been voted to make that decision, so I don't think opposition parties can make that decision or question the CM's decision about any office regarding the cabinet," she said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was elevated as the Deputy chief minister on Saturday. Earlier he was serving as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. He will also take on the portfolio of Planning and Development in addition to his existing responsibilities. The announcement comes as part of a major cabinet reshuffle in the state government. The reshuffle also sees Senthil Balaji being re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

CM Stalin has recommended inducting V Senthil Balaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and SM Nasar into the Council of Ministers. Ahead of the swearing in ceremony to be held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday afternoon, DMK cadres celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public in Trichy.