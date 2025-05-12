Big Revelation on Operation Sindoor: Indian Air Force Struck Malir Cantt in Karachi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strikes at Malir Cantonment in Karachi, Pakistan. This was revealed by Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, the Director-General of Operations for the IAF, during a special briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' on Sunday evening, May 11. Air Marshal Bharti said this was the Indian military's "measured and calibrated" response to Pakistani aggression, which included drones, missiles, and artillery shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border (IB). Targets included military installations, such as a surface-to-air missile (SAM) site at Malir Cantonment in Karachi.

Malir Cantt is a military base located about 35 km from the city of Karachi. The Air Force also targeted a radar site in Lahore and another near Gujranwala in Pakistan's Punjab province, Bharti added. The successful targeting of Pakistani military installations near Karachi follows Sunday's confirmation of the Navy's role in Operation Sindoor—India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which it attributed to the Pakistani deep state.

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod stated that the Navy's carrier battle groups, submarines, and aviation assets had been deployed outside Karachi Harbour to pin down Pakistani maritime forces. The Indian Navy, he said, remained in a "deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing."

This, Vice Admiral Pramod noted, "compelled Pakistani naval and air units to adopt a defensive posture, remaining mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast" for the duration of the conflict.