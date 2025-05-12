India-Pakistan DGMOs Connect Over Military Hotline In First Such Call Since Ceasefire

The Indian Armed Forces chief and Pakistani military chief connected on a hotline on Monday, May 12, the first such call after a ceasefire was declared by the two Asian neighbours after high-tension missiles and drone attacks for several days. According to the reports, counterparts have discussed the next steps as the border areas in India return to calm, with no ceasefire violations by the Pakistan side in the past night.

The 'hotlines' talks between India and Pakistan’s Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) came an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence in Delhi, which was attended by the three service chiefs, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It's said that Sunday was the first peaceful night in recent days along the border, although some restrictions remain, including the closure of schools near the International Borders (I&B). The Indian Army is reported to have said that there were no drones or projectile explosions overnight.

The cease fire in the Northern region of India was first announced by the US President Donald Trump following four days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam deadly attack after which India retaliated under the 'Operation Sindoor' striking at least nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the night of May 6 and 7.

India's military chief sent a 'hotline' message to its counterpart on Sunday about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said. A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

On meeting of DGMOs of India and Pakistan over ceasefire agreement, Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "Operation Sindoor has been extremely successful. Congress wants the operation to continue till terrorism is completely over... This is the right time to take back PoK,"