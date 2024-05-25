BigBasket Licence Suspended by GHMC Over Hygiene Violations in Hyderabad Warehouse (See Pics)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday evening, May 23 has suspended the wared house licence of online grocery supplier BigBasket after Food Safety officers found expired chicken masala, chicken sausages, Pizza cheese, Paneer, Ice-creams and Almond fudge.

The Commissioner of Food Safety conducted a raid at BigBasket’s warehouse located at Masjid Banda, Kondapur. Notice was issued, and the warehouse’s licence was suspended until further order to the online grocery supplier for hygiene violations.

Visuals From BigBasket Warehouse in Hyderabad

@GHMCOnline Food safety team have conducted inspection in Bigbasket warehouse in Masjid Banda, Kondapur on 23.05.2024.



* Expired chicken masala, chicken sausages, Pizza cheese, Paneer, Icecreams and Almond fudge (expiry dates range from Oct-2023 to Apr-2024) found.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/MIW0FFxJIR — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 24, 2024

Food officers also discovered edible oil leaking from sachets and contaminating other food items on the rack. The inspection also revealed that 10 milk bottles, five thickshake bottles, and five sting bottles were stored improperly, failing to meet the manufacturer's guidelines. Food and non-food items were stored together, and food handlers were found without wearing hair caps, gloves, and aprons.