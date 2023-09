Bihar: 12-year-old boy missing for two days found trapped between piers of bridge, rescue Ops underway

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], June 8 : A 12-year-old boy missing for two days was found trapped between two piers of a bridge over the Son River in Bihar's Rohtas on Thursday.

The boy is a resident of Khiriyanw village. Local police and senior officials reached the spot soon after the information. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called for the rescue operation.

The boy's father Bhola Shah said his son is mentally unstable and was missing from home for two days.

"We have been looking for him in the nearby villages, but could not find him. We got a call 3-4 hours ago and got to know that he is stuck here," the father told ANI.

NDRF Assistant Commandant Jaiprakash said that the boy was stuck there on the bridge in a very critical position.

"The child is safe for now and we are giving him food from here. The rescue team will safely bring him here soon," Jaiprakash said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor