Bihar: 12-year-old boy trapped in bridge pillar rescued, shifted to hospital

Sasaram (Bihar) [India], June 8 : A 12-year-old boy who was between the pillar and the slab of a bridge on a river located in Nasriganj was rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bikramganj, Upendra Pal said that the boy identified as Ranjan Kumar has been shifted to the hospital.

"The child has been rescued and taken to a hospital in Sasaram. His condition is not normal. NDRF was also engaged in the rescue efforts," he said.

He further added that the rescue operation was underway since morning.

Further details are awaited.

