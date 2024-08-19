Bihar: 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Boy in Bhojpur

A 13-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a boy in Bhojpur district, Bihar, according to police statements on Monday. The alleged assault occurred on Sunday night, prompting authorities to deploy a significant police presence in the Kishangarh police station area village to maintain order. This measure was taken due to the fact that the survivor and the accused come from different communities. In a statement, police indicated that they were notified of the incident via a call received around 9 p.m.

"Senior officers of the local police station immediately reached the spot and took the victim to the district hospital for medical examination. In the meantime, on the basis of the statement given by family members of the victim, police registered a case against a minor of the same village," it said.

Police reported that they have conducted a search of the accused boy's residence, as he remains at large. The father of the accused has been summoned for questioning. Authorities are also awaiting the survivor's medical report for further investigation.