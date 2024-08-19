Haryana: Senior Doctor Kidnaps and Assaults Medical Student in Rohtak; Victim Shares Harrowing Experience

Amid widespread protest across the country by doctors against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, another horror case came to light today, in which an undergraduate medical student was first kidnapped and later she was assaulted by a senior male doctor perusing MD (Anatomy) from the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences or PGIMS Rohtak in Haryana.

According to the report, police arrested the accused doctor, Maninder Kaushik, after a case registered by the female student against him on charges of abducting, causing physical harm and threatening her with dire consequences. PGIMS authorities have also expelled the accused doctor and also debarred him from entering the college premises.

Senior PGI Doctor Arrested for Kidnapping and Assaulting Medical Student in Rohtak

रोहतक, हरियाणा PGI का सीनियर डॉक्टर मनिंदर गिरफ्तार हुआ है। आरोप है कि वो मेडिकल छात्रा को कार में किडनैप करके अंबाला–चंडीगढ़ ले गया। उस पर जबरन शादी का दबाव बनाया। उसकी पिटाई की। आरोपी डॉक्टर मनिंदर को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद PGI से सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/YTFPIWYOtw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 19, 2024

“On August 17, the girl student — suffering from injuries — came to the Trauma Centre at the PGIMS along with her parents and brother. She was immediately provided medical treatment. The Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Principal, Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS) and Medical Superintendent reached the Trauma Centre on getting the information from the rapid response team,” said an official of the PGIMS reported by Tribune.

Also Read | Mumbai: Female Doctor On Night Duty Assaulted By Drunk Patient, His Relatives at Sion Hospital.

The victim was examined by a board of experts from the relevant specialities to ensure an accurate assessment of the injuries sustained during the incident. The medical board recommended that the girl be discharged. The college principal recommended stringent action against the accused.