Bihar: 19-Year-Old NIT Patna Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room; Students Protest Against College Administration

A 19-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was found hanging in her hostel room in Patna on Friday night, September 20. According to the information, the deceased was identified as Pallavi Reddy, a student of the NIT (National Institute of Technology) campus at Sikandarpur, which falls under the Bihta police station area. A suicide note has been recovered from her room and police sealed the room. According to reports, the news of Pallavi's death spread on the NIT campus at around 10:30 pm on Friday.

"On 20 September 2024, the police received information that a student had committed suicide in the NIT campus of Bihta. The police reached the spot and started further investigation. The room in which the dead body was found has also been sealed and the FSL team has been called," said city SP West S. Sarath.

Also Read | 'Depressed' class 12 student commits suicide in Kota.

Bihar | A student of NIT Patna - Bihta Campus was found hanging in her room at the hostel on the premises, last night. The deceased student hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Her body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note has been recovered from her room. Investigation is… pic.twitter.com/Ia6D4WvTZa — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Angered by this, students of Bihta and Patna NIT campus took to the streets to protest against the death of 2nd year BTech student Pallavi Reddy. Holding placards in their hands, the students sat at the NIT gate and raised slogans. After receiving the information of the violent protest at the gate of NIT Patna, police reached the spot and convinced the students, but they continued to sit on the dharna till late at night.

Late Night Protest at NIT Patna

Suicide case happened in nit Patna @narendramodipic.twitter.com/5pPqkWsKlk — Sangeeta Shrikrishna (@SangeetaSh20464) September 20, 2024

Pirbahor police station in-charge Abdul Haleem said that efforts are on to convince the students. It is said that Pallavi Reddy, a second-year student of NIT, was a resident of Anandpura in Andhra Pradesh. About two months ago, she was shifted to the hostel of the under-construction campus in Bihta. Apart from Pallavi, about two hundred girl students were living there.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination... the deceased is a resident of Andhra Pradesh... her family members have been informed. A suicide note has also been found at the spot," said police.