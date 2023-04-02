Bihar: 3 killed over land dispute in Bihar, 7 held

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], April 2 : Three persons including one woman lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between two groups over a land dispute in Bihar's Soharwa village under Laukha police station area on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naval Kumar, Prabhas Kumar and Bijli Devi, Madhub SP Sushil Kumar said.

"Seven people have been detained and are being interrogated. Search is on for others," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details on the incident are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor