Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Likely to Release Joint Manifesto on Oct 28

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, alliance sources told ANI on Thursday. According to the sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also begin their campaign for the elections on the same day after the Chhath Puja festival. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address joint rallies before the first phase of voting and later for seats in the second phase.

Earlier, the Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. Mukesh Sahani, head of the Vikasheel Insaan Party, has been named the Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy Chief Minister nominee.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who is the AICC’s Senior Election Observer, said Yadav was chosen after consultations with party leaders. “Tejashwi Yadav is young and has a long future. The public will support him,” Gehlot said at a press conference in Patna.

Gehlot said people of Bihar want change as they face multiple issues, including unemployment. He criticised the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, calling its functioning a threat to democracy. He said polarisation has increased and those who criticise are often punished, whether they are journalists or activists.

"It is obvious to get worried about the condition of the country and the state. The situation is serious. The way the NDA government operates is a threat to democracy. There is polarisation. Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading. If you criticise, you are sent to jail - it doesn't matter if you are a journalist or activist. It is our responsibility to keep in mind what the country wants. The country is watching Bihar. The issue of unemployment remains. People want change," he added.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will mainly see a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and includes the Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPM and the Vikasheel Insaan Party.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has also announced its intent to contest all 243 seats. Voting will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)