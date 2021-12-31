Bihar: Baby born with three legs and three hands

A strange incident has come to light in Gopalganj, Bihar. A baby with three legs and three arms has born. This incident has disturbed everyone and there is a big crowd to see the baby. Many have called it a divine miracle. While some are making a big rush to touch baby's feet. People are coming from far to see the three-limbed baby.

According to information received, Rabina Khatoon, 30, wife of Mohammad Rahim Ali, a resident of Revatith in Vaikunthapur, started experiencing labor pain. She was rushed to a nearby health center. Here she gave birth to a baby with three arms and three legs. According to Dr. Aftab Alam, the syndrome has led to the birth of an abnormal baby. He also said that there is only one such case in one lakh.

Surprisingly, the family had an ultrasound. However, the report did not provide any information. The baby is in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment. The family is also a little shocked after the birth of the baby. This baby with three arms and legs is currently the subject of curiosity everywhere. A Hindi website has reported about this.