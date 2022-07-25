Bihar B.Ed CET counselling registration process begins, check details

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, today July 25 has begun the Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling process. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in. for the sessions. The Round 1 allotment result for CET B.Ed Counseling will be released on August 11, 2022, while Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2022 result has already been announced on July 19.

Know how to apply for Bihar CET B.Ed Counselling 2022

Go to the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here for counseling.'

Register yourself and fill the details as asked.

Download and keep the copy of the same for future use.

The last date for Online Registration for Choice Filling is August 8.