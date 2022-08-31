Bihar: Bhojpur Police arrest two wildlife traffickers, rescue deer

Patna, Aug 31 Bhojpur Police arrested two wildlife smugglers on Wednesday for smuggling deer.

The local police also seized a deer from their possession. They were travelling on a motor boat to cross Ganga river.

The accused are identified as Ajit Singh and Ranu Yadav, natives of Bhojpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, Sinha police outpost in Bhojpur went to the Mahuli Ghat incognito and waited for the accused. As soon as their boat reached the bank of Ganga at Mahuli Ghat, the sleuths overpowered them and rescued a deer kept in a big cotton bag.

Following the raid, the officials of Sinha police outpost informed the officials of district Wildlife Department.

Manish Kumar, ASI of the Wildlife Department said: "We went to Sinha police outpost and took over the arrested smugglers. We have also rescued a deer. The accused are booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Act. Further investigation is on."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor