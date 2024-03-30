Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Class 10 Exams To Be Announced on March 31st

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon expected to release the results of Class 10 or matric boards on March 31st.Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB. Students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

In 2023, BSEB class 10 results were declared on March 31 in which around 81.04 per cent students qualified the exam. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB matric exam this year that was conducted from February 15-23.

Last year, a total of 81.04 per cent of students passed the exam, with 16,10,657 students appearing for it. Of these, 8,19,737 were female students, while 7,90,920 were male students. Among them, 13,05,203 candidates passed the exam, including 6,61,570 male students and 6,43,633 female students.

The top performer in the Class 10 exams 2023 scored 489 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 97.8 per cent. Additionally, the second and third position holders secured 486 marks (97.2 per cent) and 484 marks, respectively.