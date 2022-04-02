Bihar Board 10th Result: Know how to apply for Compartment Exam, application filling process starts today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2022 11:17 AM2022-04-02T11:17:18+5:302022-04-02T11:17:31+5:30
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today on 2nd April has started the process of application for Class 10 ...
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today on 2nd April has started the process of application for Class 10 result scrutiny and compartment exams. BSEB compartment exams are for those who couldn't pass in some subjects so far there are 4,326 students who are going to apply for compartment exams.
The last date for Bihar board Class 10 compartment exam will last till April 6. And the compartment exams will be held in April end, said the board.
See how to apply for the Compartment Application
- Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com.
- Login with the credentials.
- Fill out the details of the Bihar Board Matric Compartment application form.
- Then verify your identity.
- Later pay the Matric compartment fees and submit the application.