Bihar Boat Tragedy: 17 Feared Drowned, 6 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River in Patna (Watch Video)

Published: June 16, 2024 01:05 PM

At least 17 feared drowning, and more than six were missing after a boat carrying devotees drowned in the Ganga River in Bihar's Patna on Sunday, June 16.

According to the information received, people rushed into the Ganga River to take a holy bath on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra and boarded a boat. The overloaded boat with devotees overturned in the river. 

Visuals From Ganga River

Currently, 6 people are reported missing in this incident. 11 people managed to swim to safety. The incident has caused chaos in the area. 

"A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here... The search operation is on," said Barh SDM Shubham Kumar.

The rescue operation is currently underway. Further details related to the incident are underway

