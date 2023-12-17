Bihar: BPSSC to use AI power system in SI exam

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is set to deploy an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered system during the preliminary examination for 1,275 Sub-Inspector positions on Sunday. Approximately 6.60 lakh aspirants are expected to participate in the examination, which will be conducted in two shifts across all 38 districts in the state.

According to PTI reports, K S Dwivedi, Chairman of BPSSC, announced on Saturday that AI-powered systems would be utilized to detect and prevent cheating practices, including impersonation and plagiarism, at all 613 examination centres. The technology employs facial recognition, eye tracking, and other features to monitor candidates during the exam.

To enhance security measures, candidates will be allowed to enter one and a half hours before the examination, and the gates will be closed half an hour before commencement. Unique numbering has been assigned to each page of the question paper to prevent it from being circulated. Monitoring will be centralised at the BPSSC headquarters in Patna through a Central Command room.

A comprehensive surveillance system comprising 16,500 CCTV cameras will monitor all aspects of the examination centres, including examinees, invigilators, administrators, and entry/exit points. The CCTVs are integrated into the command and control system at the headquarters. Additionally, thorough frisking will be conducted at entry points.

Chairman Dwivedi emphasized that candidates found engaging in unfair means and malpractices will face severe consequences, including a three-year debarment from appearing in any future BPSSC examinations.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,275 Sub-Inspector posts, with distribution among various categories: 441 for the general category, 275 for Scheduled Caste candidates, 238 for Extremely Backward Class (EBC), 111 for Economically Backward Class (EWS), and 107 for Backward Class (BC). Additionally, five posts are reserved for transgender individuals. The selection process involves five stages: prelims written examination, mains written examination, physical efficiency test (PET)/physical standards test (PST), document verification, and medical examination.