Bihar Cabinet approves ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to kin of those who died due to COVID-19

By ANI | Published: January 6, 2022 06:02 AM2022-01-06T06:02:46+5:302022-01-06T06:10:08+5:30

Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state has seen as many as 12096 fatalities due to COVID-19 till Wednesday.

Bihar reported 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. At present, Bihar has a total of 3697 active CCOVID cases, with a 97.84 per cent recovery rate.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

