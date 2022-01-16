Bihar: Cause of deaths yet to be confirmed, says Nalanda SDM after 5 killed due to alleged hooch consumption

Hours after it was reported that five people died allegedly due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Nalanda, the district's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kumar Anurag, on Saturday said that the cause of the deaths is yet to be confirmed.

"Three deaths have been confirmed as of now. It is not clear if the persons have died due to the consumption of alcohol or any other reason, we can confirm only after the post mortem. One of them died due to a paralysis attack," he said.

In Manpur, three persons died allegedly due to consumption of hooch, while two died in Chhoti Pahari, claimed family members of all the deceased.

According to the police, as soon as the information was received, the police rushed to the spot for inquiry.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor