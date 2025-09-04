Bihar: Chirag Paswan targets RJD-Congress at Nav Sankalp Mahasabha

Patna, Sep 4 Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan addressed a massive gathering at the Nav Sankalp Mahasabha organised on Thursday at MIT College Ground in Muzaffarpur.

The rally witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with supporters raising slogans of “Bihar ka CM kaisa ho, Chirag Paswan jaisa ho”.

The event was organised by a young leader, Amit Ranu.

Several prominent NDA leaders, including Khagaria MP Rajesh Verma, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary, Vaishali MP Veena Devi, and Jamui MP Arun Bharti, also shared the stage with Chirag Paswan.

In a fiery speech, Chirag Paswan launched a scathing attack on the RJD and Congress, alleging that their leaders have “no respect for women.”

He accused them of first insulting his mother and, more recently, insulting the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This election is about Bihar’s future. It will decide the direction of the state for the next five years. We cannot afford to make mistakes,” Chirag declared.

He blamed Congress and RJD for Bihar’s persistent backwardness, claiming that despite being in power for decades, they failed to bring real development.

“The entire 1990s belonged to RJD and Congress, yet Bihar remained backward. Even today, people shudder remembering that era. Biharis were insulted by being called ‘second-class citizens’ - but I am proud to be a Bihari, and every Bihari should feel proud,” he said.

Taking a swipe at RJD’s traditional “MY equation” (Muslim-Yadav), Chirag presented his own version of the formula.

“For me, M means Mahila (women) and Y means Yuva (youth). This is the real strength of Bihar.”

Chirag Paswan also alleged that opposition parties have repeatedly conspired to finish him politically.

“Many conspiracies were hatched, but I stood firm. I have pledged to make Bihar a developed state, and I will fight until that dream is fulfilled. Chirag Paswan has never broken down and will never break down,” he thundered.

