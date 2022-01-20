Bihar: Class 9 student gang raped in Bihar, accused bribes victim to silence her

A minor girl was gang-raped in a village within the limits of Khutauna police station in Bihar. The victim is a ninth grader. The accused belongs to a rich family in the village itself. Pressure is being put on the victim to settle the case by taking five thousand rupees. It was reported that the victim was returning home late in the evening after attending a religious event in her own village. The culprits grabbed the victim and took her to a bush and gang-raped her. The accused was caught by some villagers after the girl shouted. The girl escaped from their grasp.

According to the victim's relatives, the accused are Shailesh Yadav and Satyam Yadav. The accused's family is constantly putting pressure on the girl's family. Dismiss the case with Rs 5,000, otherwise you will have to face the consequences, said the family members of the accused. The girl's family said that we have a small number people from our caste in the village, so no leader or MLA supports us. If justice is not done, we will die by hanging. Police have claimed immediate arrest here. However, the victim's father works as a laborer to support the family. The family, which is already going through financial crisis, has completely collapsed after this incident.