Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Checks PM Modi's Finger for Ink Mark During Nalanda University Campus Inauguration (Watch Video)

At the inauguration event of the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's finger for an indelible ink mark, seemingly to verify if PM had voted.

Watch:

VIDEO | #Bihar CM Nitish Kumar checks PM Modi's finger for indelible ink mark during the inauguration event of new campus of #NalandaUniversity in Rajgir.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/uBkthqzxMm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 19, 2024

PM Modi in a post on X said the day is special for the education sector as the new campus would be inaugurated and would cater to the educational needs of the youths.

Also Read| Pawan Kalyan Takes Over as Deputy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar marks his first trip to the state following the Lok Sabha elections. During his visit, Modi will plant a sapling of the Bodhi tree brought from Gaya. In light of the Prime Minister's presence, tight security arrangements have been implemented to ensure safety and order.

Nalanda University has 24 large buildings constructed for Rs 1,749 crore.