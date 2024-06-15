Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hospitalized Due to Severe Hand Pain, Admitted to Medanta Hospital

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was hospitalized after experiencing a sudden deterioration in his health. He woke up on Saturday morning with severe pain in his hands and was subsequently admitted to Medanta Hospital in Patna due to the pain he was experiencing.

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits Medanta Hospital in Patna for treatment after experiencing pain in his hand in the morning. He is undergoing treatment in the orthopedic department pic.twitter.com/NOcThgad6N — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2024

Nitish Kumar is currently receiving treatment in the orthopedic department at Medanta Hospital, as confirmed by doctors there. A dedicated team of medical professionals is attending to him. In recent months, Nitish Kumar has been extensively occupied, particularly with preparations leading up to the Lok Sabha elections. Following the month-long election campaign, he participated in numerous meetings in Delhi focused on government formation at the Centre.

The Janata Dal (United) national executive meeting, originally scheduled for June 29, is looming, requiring Nitish Kumar's attendance as the national president. In preparation for this crucial gathering, Nitish Kumar has prioritized his health and promptly checked into the hospital for treatment. This incident recalls a previous health setback during the Lok Sabha election campaign, after which he underwent treatment and subsequently resumed his active involvement in politics upon recovery.

