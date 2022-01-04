Bihar Corona Updates: Bihar government suspend Prisoners’ meetings with relatives, amid Covid surge

The Bihar government suspended prisoners’ meetings with their relatives in prison once again. Amid the rise in Covid cases, the government has suspended prisoners’ meetings with their relatives. Earlier during the pandemic, the government suspended physical meetings of prisoners with their family members, they were allowed to talk to their family members via video call or a system called e-mulaquat for 15 minutes each.

Before when the Bihar government suspended the physical meeting in March 2020, the hundreds of prisoners of the Beur central jail went on a hunger strike. They were over 66,307 prisoners in Bihar prison at that time.

Beur jail superintendent Jitendra Kumar said that they have again started the virtual meetings of inmates with their family members. Now they can connect with their relatives via video call or mobile conferencing.

Inspector general (prisons) Manesh Kumar Meena stated that due to physical meetings of inmates with their relatives 19 covid cases are reported in Bihar prison. And now the meeting is suspended till January 31. “The situation will be reviewed again on February 1,” he said.

So far Bihar has reported 7.28 lakhs covid cases and 12,096 deaths. While the state has recorded 352 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.



