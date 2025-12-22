Bihar Crime: Three Injured After Knife Attack in Madhubani Over Money Dispute

Bihar Crime: In stabbing incident in Laheriya Ganj Madhubani, three people suffered serious injuries. According to reports, Lalbabu Sada and his son, residents of Laheriya Ganj Musahari Tola, had an argument with Rahul Kumar Yadav around 10 PM over a money dispute. The argument escalated into a stabbing incident. Rahul Kumar Yadav pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the father and son, seriously injuring them.

Hearing the commotion, people from the surrounding area rushed to the scene and immediately informed the city police station. Local residents, with the help of the police, took all the injured to the Sadar Hospital. From there, they were all referred to DMCH Darbhanga.

All the injured were initially taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. After receiving first aid, their condition worsened, and they were referred to DMCH (Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital).