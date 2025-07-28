Bihar: Dalit girl gang raped in Muzaffarpur, two arrested

Patna, July 28 In a deeply disturbing incident, Muzaffarpur police arrested two individuals in connection with the gang rape and abduction of a minor Mahadalit girl, officials confirmed on Monday.

The case, which has sparked outrage locally, involves a teenage girl from the Aurai police station area in Muzaffarpur district, who was reported missing on July 26.

According to the girl's family, the minor had left home around 11 a.m. on Saturday to get her mobile phone repaired at a nearby shop.

However, she did not return home that night.

Her father said, "I searched all night but couldn’t find her. On Sunday, around 2 p.m., we were informed she was admitted in critical condition at a hospital in Sitamarhi."

Investigations revealed that the girl was lured by a mobile shopkeeper and his associate. When she resisted their advances, the duo allegedly kidnapped her in a car and forcibly took her to the highway and raped her one by one. After committing the crime, they went to the Pupri area in the adjoining Sitamarhi district and dumped her in the bushes.

She was later found unconscious and severely injured, sustaining serious head trauma.

Sitamarhi police recovered her on Sunday and admitted her to Sadar Hospital.

Due to the worsening of her condition, she was referred to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, where she remains in critical condition.

Doctors have confirmed she suffered major head injuries and given her 10 stitches. A neurosurgeon has been consulted.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Aurai police station on July 27.

Both accused - including the mobile shop owner Ganesh Kumar Shah and his associate Pintu Sharma - have been arrested.

Muzaffarpur's ASP (East), Sahriyar Akhtar, stated: “Due to her unconscious state, the victim could not give a statement. Both accused were detained promptly. Further legal action is underway.”

This incident has sent shockwaves through the region, sparking concern over the safety of vulnerable communities, especially minor girls.

The police have promised strict action, and legal proceedings are underway to bring the accused to justice.

