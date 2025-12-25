Bihar: Eight leaders of RLM resign, accuse Upendra Kushwaha of promoting dynastic politics

Patna, Dec 25 Following the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, internal dissent has surfaced in the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), with eight prominent leaders resigning from the party and accusing its chief Upendra Kushwaha of promoting dynastic politics.

Among those who resigned is Anant Kumar Gupta, the State President of the RLM Business Cell, along with several senior office-bearers and district-level leaders.

The rebellion comes after RLM secured four seats in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Following the party’s performance, Upendra Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, was elected as an MLA and his son was inducted as a minister in the state cabinet.

This development has triggered resentment among senior leaders, who allege that a party formed to oppose dynastic politics has now adopted the very practice it once criticised.

On Thursday, the leaders of the RLM business cell submitted their resignations together, dealing a major blow to the party leadership.

The leaders who resigned include Anant Kumar Gupta, State President, Business Cell; Umesh Prasad, Senior State Vice President; Shivchandra Prasad, Vice President; Mohanlal, Vice President; Ajay Kumar Bittu, Media In-charge and Spokesperson; Gopal Ji Prasad, General Secretary; Basukinath Gupta, District President, Gopalganj; and Shashi Kishore Sah, District President, Patna East.

Speaking to the media after resigning, Anant Kumar Gupta said, “The state committee was dissolved just a week ago. The ideology that attracted us to this party is now gone. It is no longer possible to remain in the party by compromising our self-respect.”

Senior leader Shivchandra Prasad launched a direct attack on Upendra Kushwaha, saying, “The party has now fallen victim to dynastic politics, just like the RJD.”

According to party sources, three RLM MLAs are already unhappy with Upendra Kushwaha.

Notably, all three MLAs were absent from the ‘Litti party’ hosted by Kushwaha, a move widely seen as a sign of internal protest.

Adding to speculation, Upendra Kushwaha met the BJP working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday.

Following this meeting, political circles are abuzz with speculation that the disgruntled MLAs may break away from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The resignations and internal rebellion have raised serious questions about the future stability of the RLM, particularly at a time when coalition politics in Bihar remain fluid and competitive.

