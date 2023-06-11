Bihar: Fire breaks out in VIP guest room at Bhagalpur railway station

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], June 11 : A fire broke out in a VIP guest room at the Bhagalpur railway station in Bihar, officials said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the fire, officials informed further.

The fire broke out at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

"A sudden fire broke out inside a special guest room at the Bhagalpur railway station," Satendra Kumar, a railway officer, said.

On receiving word of the blaze, 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and went about dousing the flames, officials said.

"The fire was brought under control after some time. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," Kumar said.

"All the passengers were shifted to safe locations," the official added.

Further details are awaited

