Bihar firm supplying safety shoes to Russian Army employs 70 pc women workforce

New Delhi, July 18 Bihar's Hajipur-based Competence Exports, which hit the headlines for successfully establishing itself as a significant player in the international market by producing high-quality safety shoes for the Russian military, has around 70 per cent women employees.

Apart from Russia, the company primarily supplies safety shoes and boots to European markets and is now preparing to launch safety shoes in the Indian market as well.

"Our primary goal in setting up the Hajipur facility was to create job opportunities for the local community. Currently, we export all our safety shoes to Russia, but we are also exploring opportunities in Europe and aim to launch in the domestic market soon," said Shib Kumar Roy, General Manager, Competence Exports.

The company employs 300 individuals, 70 per cent of whom are women from neighbouring areas.

"Our Managing Director, Danesh Prasad, envisions a world-class factory in Bihar that significantly contributes to the state's employment rate," Roy added.

Last year alone, the company exported 1.5 million pairs of shoes worth Rs 100 crore, with plans to increase this figure by 50 per cent in the coming year.

"Our goal is to develop high-end shoes for international brands," said Mazhar Pallumiah, head of fashion development and marketing.

Pallumiah told IANS that the safety shoes and boots supplied to the Russian Army are made from a special material, which keeps them lightweight and resistant to extreme cold. These shoes also have a good grip, which provides great convenience to the army in the mountains and forests. "This is the reason why the demand for shoes is continuously increasing from European countries as well," he said.

"Although there were initial reservations from foreign companies, our quality products have won their confidence. We expect some of these companies to visit our factory next month," he added.

