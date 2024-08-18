Bihar: Former RLJP MLA Sunil Pandey Joins BJP Ahead of Assembly By-Elections

Ahead of the upcoming assembly by-elections for four seats in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Paras has faced a major setback. Four-time RLJP MLA Sunil Pandey has joined the BJP today (August 18). Pandey, along with his son Sandeep Pandey, officially became members of the BJP on Sunday.

Sunil Pandey is a former JDU MLA. Speculation suggests that the BJP may field Sunil Pandey's son, Sandeep Pandey, as its candidate in the Tarari assembly by-election. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal facilitated Sunil Pandey's induction into the party. Jaiswal had earlier hinted at Pandey's possible entry into the BJP for the Tarari assembly by-election.

VIDEO | "I was in NDA, today I have formally joined the BJP. My supporters have come from the entire state, we will make the party strong. I will be following what party says. Situations change with time, my supporters wanted me to join the BJP, whatever happens, will be good,"… pic.twitter.com/tfzxoTklj9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2024

After joining the BJP, Sunil Pandey raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and expressed that he has been a continuous supporter of the NDA. Today, however, he officially joined his party, the BJP. He stated that his goal in the upcoming elections is to secure a victory for the BJP and help form the government.

The by-elections are to be held for four seats in Bihar. CPI(ML)'s Sudama Prasad, who previously represented the Tarari assembly seat, has now become a Member of Parliament in Delhi. Meanwhile, Sudhakar Singh, an RJD MLA from the Ramgarh assembly seat and a former minister, has been elected MP from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat.

RJD leader Surendra Yadav, who won from the Belaganj assembly seat in 2020, has now become the MP from Jehanabad. Additionally, former Deputy Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who won the Imamganj seat during the 2020 assembly elections, is currently a Union Minister in the NDA government.

It remains to be seen whether the NDA can work its magic in the upcoming by-elections for all four seats or if the alliance will demonstrate its strength.