Bihar govt extends land survey timeline by six months

Patna, Dec 3 The Bihar government has provided significant relief to the public regarding ongoing land survey issues by extending the survey timeline by six months.

“An additional 180 working days for self-declaration, 60 working days for Raiyat claims, and 60 working days for claim settlement making a total of 300 days of extended duration for the survey process,” said S Siddhartha, the additional chief secretary of the Land Reforms and Revenue Department.

Such a decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the central hall of the cabinet secretariat office in Patna where 33 agendas were approved including the extension of the land survey.

Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Dilip Jaiswal, during the winter session, assured that no official or employee would create difficulties for the public during the survey process.

The government plans to amend the rules of the land survey to ensure smoother implementation. He had also given the proposals to introduce 13 types of exemptions to streamline the process and assist the public.

Those proposals were presented in the cabinet on Tuesday and it was formally approved.

Observers note that the survey is unlikely to be completed before the upcoming Assembly elections, and the government appears cautious about the public anger regarding the land survey.

In a meeting, the state government also approved 32 other agendas alongside the land survey extension. These decisions are expected to address broader governance and administrative priorities.

Some of the other agendas are job creation in the agriculture department, Rs 139 crore allocated for the salaries of contractual employees of the rural work department, Rs 354 crore approved for the waste management of 5635 village Panchayats and others.

