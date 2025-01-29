Bihar: JD-U MP faces backlash for assaulting, abusing journalists

Patna, Jan 29 Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MP Ajay Mandal has sparked controversy after allegedly abusing and assaulting journalists Kunal Shekhar and Sumit Kumar while they were covering a news story at Bhagalpur Airport on Wednesday.

The incident, caught on video and now viral on social media, has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties and journalists' associations.

According to the eyewitnesses, the journalists were recording footage of Ajay Mandal's vehicle entering Bhagalpur Airport, where preparations were underway for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's expected visit.

Upon seeing them filming, the MP allegedly became furious, chased the reporters, and allegedly assaulted and verbally abused them.

As tensions escalated, both journalists were allegedly assaulted and seriously injured, prompting local bystanders to rush them to Sadar Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Following public outrage, Ajay Mandal, the JDU MP from Bhagalpur, denied abusing the journalists, claiming instead that his words were directed at his bodyguards, not the reporters.

"A man approached my car and started knocking on the windshield. My bodyguard pushed him back, but he retaliated, causing my constable to fall. A scuffle broke out, and I intervened to free my bodyguard. I only abused my bodyguard, not any journalist," Mandal stated.

However, his defence has raised further questions, as critics argue: "Does an MP have the right to abuse police personnel?"

Opposition parties, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have seized on the incident, condemning it as an attack on press freedom and democracy.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav strongly criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of remaining silent on rising lawlessness in Bihar.

Journalists and civil rights organisations have also demanded strict action against Ajay Mandal, arguing that such incidents undermine the freedom of the press, often referred to as the ‘fourth pillar of democracy.

