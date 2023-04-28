Bihar: JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead in Katihar, probe underway

Katihar (Bihar) [India], April 28 : Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police on Friday.

"We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem", Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar told .

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

