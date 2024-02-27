Bihar: Junior doctors observe strike against student's molestation

Patna, Feb 27 Junior doctors of Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College (ANMMC) in Gaya, Bihar observed strike on Tuesday following the alleged molestation of a female intern MBBS student.

A written complaint has also been lodged in Magadh Medical College police station against the accused PG doctor.

The incident was reported after a MBBS intern student alleged that a PG doctor molested her inside the college premises. Following the incident, the junior doctors of the hospital observed strike on Tuesday, which severely affected the emergency and OPD services in ANMMC.

The protesting doctors have been demanding legal action against the alleged PG doctor.

The agitating students claimed that eve teasing and molestation regularly occur in ANMMC and senior doctors have always been involved in such acts.

“We have received a complaint against a PG doctor. The matter is under investigation and action will be taken against the alleged doctor following the findings of the report,” said Dr. Vinod Shankar Singh, Superintendent of ANMMC.

He said that the victim has lodged a written complaint in a local police station and they have sent the complaint copies to the college principal and district magistrate of Gaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor