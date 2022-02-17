Bihar: Lab Technician dies under suspicious circumstances in Covid center

A youth has died at the Covid Center in Shantinagar mohalla in Dumra Thane area of ​​Sitamarhi in Bihar. The incident has sparked controversy at the Covid Center. The body of a health worker was found hanging from a water tank pipe on the terrace of the Corona Center. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The health workers' union leader alleged that the killing was not a suicide but a homicide.

District Health Employees Union leader Ramashankar Singh has said that the concerned employees have died under suspicious circumstances. The pipe in the covid center is very low and it is very unlikely to choke. Therefore, it should be thoroughly investigated, he demanded. Police officials who reached the spot also said that the death was suspicious. However, further action will be taken only after the inquiry. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Giri. Praveen Giri was working as a Lab Technician in Sitamarhi Hospital. The body has been sent for autopsy and further details will be revealed once the report is received, police said.