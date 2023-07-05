Bihar: Man honey-trapped, kidnapped in Patna; Police arrest 4

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 5 : A woman and her three friends have been arrested for allegedly laying a honeytrap and kidnapping a man in Bihar's Patna.

Gaya Police on Tuesday said that a youth named Rishabh, a resident of Belaganj, went to meet a woman in Patna on July 1 whom he had befriended on social media.

The girl along with her three friends then kidnapped him, called his family members and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. They also threatened to kill Rishabh.

"The family members contacted the police after which the police started investigating the matter. An SIT was formed consisting of police officers and cyber cell officers. Through technical assistance, the police traced the girl and took her in custody", said Ashish Bharti, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya.

SSP Bharti added, "The police interrogated the woman after which she confessed that she had called Rishabh and kidnapped. Later, the police arrested the three kidnappers and recovered the victim".

Further, the kidnapers were identified as Pritam (Pandarak), Roshan (Gardanibagh) and Subham (Beur Police station area), as per the police. .

