Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Patna, People Feared Trapped (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 11:46 AM2024-04-25T11:46:57+5:302024-04-25T11:54:56+5:30
A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area in Bihar's Patna ...
A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, April 25. Fire tenders are present at the scene.
Patna Fire:
#BREAKING : #पटना के पाल होटल में लगी #आग ...फिलहाल कोई हताहत की जानकारी नहीं #Patna#Palhotel#fire#Biharpic.twitter.com/cAOH1bAchg— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) April 25, 2024
According to the initial reports, the blaze erupted at around 11 am on Thursday, spreading to a nearby building. After receiving the information, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. It is said that more than six people are trapped inside the hotel.
VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a building near railway station in #Patna, Bihar. Few people feared trapped in the building. Rescue efforts underway. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Rl7fuj7z44
Efforts continue to control the fire in the Pal Hotel building. Few people were rescued safely. Further details awaited.Open in app