Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Patna, People Feared Trapped (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, April 25. Fire tenders are present at the scene.

According to the initial reports, the blaze erupted at around 11 am on Thursday, spreading to a nearby building. After receiving the information, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. It is said that more than six people are trapped inside the hotel.

Fire breaks out in a building near railway station in Patna, Bihar. Few people feared trapped in the building. Rescue efforts underway.



Efforts continue to control the fire in the Pal Hotel building. Few people were rescued safely. Further details awaited.