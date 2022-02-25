Bihar: Minor girl rapped in Gaya, undergoing treatment

A minor girl has been allegedly raped in Bihar's Gaya district, informed local police on Friday.

"We have taken cognizance in a matter related to rape of a minor girl. She has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment," said Harpreet Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya.

"The accused has been identified,' she added.

Further probe is underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor