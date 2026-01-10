Bihar: Missing youth found murdered under mysterious circumstances

Patna, Jan 10 A 25-year-old youth, who had been missing since January 9, was found murdered under suspicious circumstances in a wheat field in Mohanpur village under the Katiya police station area of Gopalganj district in Bihar on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Anil Kushwaha -- a resident of Mohanpur village.

His body was found lying in a wheat field located some distance from the village. After villagers spotted the body, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

Family members alleged that Anil was involved in a love affair with a girl from the same village.

According to them, the girl had called Anil, after which her family members allegedly assaulted him and dumped the body in the field.

Following the incident, angry family members and villagers staged a protest, demanding immediate action.

During the commotion, police detained two suspects. However, the crowd attempted to free the accused from police custody, forcing the police to secure them inside a nearby house. The crowd then surrounded the house, creating a tense situation.

Police officials later pacified the crowd and safely took the accused to the police station for interrogation.

Personnel from Katiya police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also inspected the crime scene.

Hathua SDPO Anand Mohan Gupta, along with police teams from several police stations, arrived at the scene and persuaded the villagers to allow the body to be shifted to the model hospital for the post-mortem.

Police have so far detained two accused in connection with the case and are interrogating them.

Katiya Station House Officer Om Prakash Chauhan said an official complaint has not yet been received.

“The accused have been detained and are being questioned. Further action is being taken. The guilty will not be spared, and the case will be solved soon,” he said.

A tense situation prevails in the village following the incident, while the police investigation continues.

