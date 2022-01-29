Bihar MLC election: JD(U) to contest on 11, BJP on 12, RLJP on 1 seat

The ruling alliance in Bihar Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election.

The BJP will contest on 13 seats, of which one seat will be given to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras. The JD(U) will field candidates on 11 seats.

"Janata Dal-United (JDU) will contest on 11 seats, BJP 13 seats and will give one seat to RLJP from its quota," said BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav.

The Legislative Council elections are to be held on 24 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor