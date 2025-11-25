Bihar: Nitish Kumar sets target of 1 crore jobs in five years; unveils vision for ‘New Age Economy’

Patna, Nov 25 After forming the new government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated that employment generation and government jobs for the youth will remain his top priority.

In a detailed post shared on his official X handle, the Chief Minister outlined an ambitious roadmap for transforming Bihar into a technology-driven, innovation-led economy.

Kumar stated, “Providing government jobs and employment to as many youth as possible in the state has been our priority from the beginning. Under Saat Nischay-2, 50 lakh youth were given government jobs and employment between 2020–25. We have now set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth in the next five years (2025–30).”

The Chief Minister said that immediately after assuming office, the government began fast-tracking efforts to expand industries and create maximum employment opportunities.

He outlined plans to build a “New Age Economy” in Bihar, anchored in technology and service-based innovation.

“To accelerate development in a changing Bihar, plans and policies will be framed after consultations with top entrepreneurs connected to Bihar. A detailed action plan will be prepared with the support of key departments, economists, and experts to establish Bihar as a ‘Global Backend Hub’ and ‘Global Workplace’,” Kumar said.

Highlighting Bihar’s young demographic strength, Kumar said that the state has the potential to become one of the fastest-growing regions in India if its youth are effectively utilised.

Kumar pointed out key initiatives proposed by his government, including the creation of a defence corridor, the establishment of semiconductor manufacturing parks, setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs), building Mega Tech Cities and Fintech Cities, and developing a state-wide network of future-focused industries.

“Given Bihar’s large pool of young human resources, the state will be developed as a new technology hub for Eastern India,” he added.

Nitish Kumar also revealed that both policy and action plans have been prepared to establish new sugar mills, revive old and closed sugar mills, launch the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission, aimed at integrating AI into governance, and enhance urban development and modernisation of major cities.

A high-powered committee chaired by the Chief Secretary has been constituted to draft the action plan and supervise implementation.

“This committee will oversee schemes that promote industrial development and increase employment opportunities for the youth,” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that industrial growth in Bihar has accelerated significantly in recent years.

He said, “Large-scale industries require industrial corridors, high-quality infrastructure, reliable power supply, efficient water management, and skilled human resources. All these are now available in Bihar.”

“We have initiated rapid work to promote industrial development and generate employment for the youth over the next five years. We complete whatever we undertake,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor