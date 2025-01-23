Bihar: One Injured in Firing Between Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh and Local Gang

One person was injured in a clash between two groups at a village in the Pachmahla police station area of Mokama in the Patna district of Bihar on Wednesday evening, January 22. Multiple rounds were fired by former Mokama MLA Anant Singh and brothers Sonu-Monu in Hamza village. Both sides accused each other of firing first.

According to the TOI report quoting local police officials said that the firing was first started by the former MLA's gang member and another group also fired several rounds. Sonu and Monu natives of Jalalpur village are notorious criminals of the area.

Mokama, Bihar: A shooting involving former MLA Anant Singh and brothers Sonu-Monu in Hamza village left one injured. Both sides accused each other of firing first



Rural SP Vikram Sihag says, "This evening, we received information about a shooting incident between two groups in… pic.twitter.com/IIEYFMrBnO — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag said, "This evening, we received information about a shooting incident between two groups in Nauranga Jalalpur village, under the Panchmahala police station. The station in-charge immediately reached the spot with his team..."