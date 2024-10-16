Bihar Police forms SIT to investigate hooch tragedy, 8 detained

Patna, Oct 16 In the wake of the Saran and Siwan hooch tragedies, the Saran Police in Bihar have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

The SIT, led by Additional SP Rakesh Kumar, has already detained eight individuals in connection with the case. An FIR (Number 578/24) has been lodged at the Mashrakh police station to formally begin the investigation.

Facing public criticism for the handling of the incident, the Saran Police took immediate action against several officers. Ramnath Jha, an Assistant Sub Inspector, and Chowkidar Mahesh Rai of Mashrakh police station have been suspended with immediate effect and instructed to report to the Chhapra police line.

Additionally, Dhananjay Rai, the SHO of Mashrakh police station, and Chavinath Yadav, a sub-inspector, have been asked to explain their failure to prevent such an incident in their jurisdiction.

The incident, which took place in Brahimpur village under the jurisdiction of Mashrakh police station on Tuesday, has led to allegations of negligence against the police officers involved.

The SIT is expected to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Meanwhile, in the adjoining Siwan district, four individuals have lost their lives in the alleged hooch tragedies in the last 24 hours. Besides them, eight individuals were admitted in Sadar Hospital Siwan and three were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment.

Gupta said that the incident occurred at Maghar Kodia Panchayat on Tuesday.

Siwan Police has also registered an FIR in Bhagwanpur Haat police station and the investigation is currently underway.

Gupta said that the affected individuals, who exhibited symptoms like vomiting, headache, and stomach pain, were initially taken to the Primary Health Centre in Bhagwanpur for treatment.

“As their condition worsened, they were transferred to Sadar Hospital in Siwan, with three of them being referred to PMCH for advanced care. The civil surgeon of Siwan is in contact with the superintendent of PMCH and continuously taking updates on their health status,” Gupta said.

