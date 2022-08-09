Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with BJP
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 9, 2022 01:37 PM2022-08-09T13:37:43+5:302022-08-09T13:39:31+5:30
There has been an earthquake in the politics of Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has broken the alliance with ...
There has been an earthquake in the politics of Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has broken the alliance with NDA. After Nitish Kumar gave a shock to the BJP, now the political equations in Bihar are going to change. Nitish Kumar will visit the Governor shortly. A meeting of MPs and MLAs was held at Nitish Kumar's house today. Nitish Kumar has taken this decision after this meeting.Open in app