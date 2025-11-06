Bihar polls: Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti urge people to 'vote for change'

Patna, Nov 6 Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Misa Bharti on Thursday appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for change.

Speaking to reporters here, Rabri Devi said, “My request and appeal to everyone is to cast their vote. I thank everyone and urge all to vote. Change will happen; the people will bring change."

Speaking to IANS, Misa Bharti added, “I urge everyone to go out and vote -- for Bihar’s progress, its development, and the future of your children. Give your blessings and support to the Mahagathbandhan.”

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began on Thursday, with over 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of candidates in 121 constituencies out of the total 243 seats.

This initial phase is significant, especially for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which had won 63 of these seats in the 2020 polls. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- comprising the BJP and the Janata Dal(United) -- had secured 55 seats in the same constituencies.

This round of polling is also important for smaller parties allied with both major coalitions. The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) or CPI(ML), which had one of the highest strike rates in 2020, will have 10 of its 20 contesting seats going to polls in this phase. Of these, the party currently holds six seats. Retaining these constituencies is vital for the CPI(ML) if it wishes to sustain its previous electoral performance.

Within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV), led by Chirag Paswan, is contesting 29 seats across Bihar, 10 of which fall in this first phase. Interestingly, the NDA currently holds only one of these ten seats.

The Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), now a part of the Mahagathbandhan, will also face a test of its electoral strength. Of the 15 seats it is contesting, six will go to the polls in this first phase. The alliance has projected VIP chief Mukesh Sahani as its Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate, raising the stakes for his party’s performance.

Several prominent leaders are in the fray in this phase. Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader, will contest alongside more than a dozen ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. Among them are Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Notably, Choudhary is fighting a direct election after nearly 10 years, from Tarapur, while Mangal Pandey, a former Bihar BJP president and current minister, is contesting his first Assembly election from Siwan.

